Letter: Confederate statues
Letter: Confederate statues

Confederate statues and monuments are being taken down. There has also been pressure to take down statues of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson and Andrew Jackson; and ban the book and movie Gone with the Wind. Even Mount Rushmore isn't safe. The US Holocaust Memorial Museum was built (as opposed to taken down) in order to give us knowledge of the history of the six million Jews that were murdered so we can confront hatred and prevent genocide today. This makes sense to me. Taking down statues and other historical objects will not change the past. We will lose far more than we gain by hiding these physical reminders of the South's embrace of the evils of slavery. A wise man said those who do not learn history are doomed to repeat it

Douglas R. Holm

East side

