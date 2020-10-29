 Skip to main content
Letter: Confirmation of Justice Amy Coney Barrett
Patrick Henry is credited with saying, "I may noy agree with you but I will defend with my life your right to say it!" (Voltaire and Bell are also credited with this phrase.) But some of our Senators and Representatives don't hold to this view unless it is their view.

Senators attacked Justice Barrett because of her adopted children. What ridiculous, rude, and unacceptable behavior!

Then Democratic members of the committee did not attend the vote as a protest. They were not fulfilling their sacred duty to the American people. To be honorable, they should have attended because that is part of their responsibility even if disagreeing.

Their position is a trust from the American people and God.

Rebecca Fuchser

East side

