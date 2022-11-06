Letter: Conflating Inflation

So much whining about inflation supposedly caused Trump/Biden covid giveaways. Personally, I haven't spent the stimulus funds I received, so I'm not contributing to inflation. 'If you have it, spend it' is inflationary. However, if you want to control inflation, perhaps you should live in a totalitarian country where the economy is tightly controlled by the State. China's September 2022 inflation rate is 2.8% and forecasted 2022 GDP growth is 3.2%. The United States has inflation at 8.2% and forecasted GDP of 1.6%. There are other democracies and autocracies with lower inflation and higher GDP than the United States. There have been periods of 'high inflation' before and while concerning, it should not be a cause of panic and fear. Not if you always live below your means. You would rather live in a totalitarian country or another country? Lighten up, it's just a bump in the road of life.