Letter: Confronting the COVID-19 crisis
Two Commentaries on Tuesday’s editorial page interested me. Fareed Zakaria bemoans the long, slow decline of a competent, well-organized public service, and Allan Hamilton suggests an orderly and organized plan to overcome COVID-19. Hamilton’s plan relies on exactly what Zakaria says we don’t have: a functional and competent public service. Indeed, I worked for the US Public Health Service until the mid-1980s, and I can testify to the correctness of Zakaria’s history of the decline in competence and capability there which started in the Reagan years and has continued ever since. Notably, Dr. Anthony Fauci is a throwback to that time, and I am glad we have him. The techniques of disease tracking and vaccine and therapy development that Hamilton proposes were developed years ago and have been deployed effectively since. We do need and deserve a robust public sector to do what’s needed now.

Paul Waugaman

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

