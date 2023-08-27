I feel so sorry for the letter writer whose loyalty to extreme Right Wing propaganda and alternate reality has left him with such a dystopian view of things. Of course everything is Biden's fault. Of his many concerns, has he ever considered what Trump, or any Republican has proposed for comprehensive immigration reform or the drug crisis? Republicans choose not to fund education while refusing to teach history and banning books. How about inflation, health care, homelessness and guns? The environment? let's just ignore that "inconvenient truth" about climate change. Law and order? Let's also ignore Donald Trump's 4 indictments for 91 criminal charges, including stealing secret documents and an attempted coup. Apparently he prefers fascism over his so called socialism. Confused indeed.