It is apparent that nearly 60% of your letter writers continue to vilify Trump even though he is facing three trials where he will be judged by his peers. At the same time, our country is in a desperate and unheard-of plight due to raging inflation, exorbitant fuel prices which are avoidable, and an unrealistic and zealous policy approach to perceived human caused climate change. To make matters worse, the border is once again wide open with drugs rampant and the cost of these illegals staggering, crime is rampant in many areas, homelessness is out of control, and our public-school systems are failing in many locations. Assuming most of your liberal submitters are intelligent, why are they not addressing these pressing problems our nation is experiencing instead of beating a dead horse. Is there no recognition of the trouble our country is in? Are Dems so filled with hatred for Trump that they will allow this country to sink into socialistic third-world status?