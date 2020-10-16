Letter: Confusion Abounds

This year is my only strong first-hand experience of a plague. I was around for the 1950’s Polio virus, the 1957 Asiatic flu, the 1976 Legionnaires bacteria (spread by inhaling contaminated water mist), the 1980‘s HIV, SARS in 2002, Ebola. None of these have held the world changing impact of CoViD-19 (aka SARS-CoV-2). The social response has been varied: state to state, country to country, person to person. Confusion abounds!
Like Will Rogers, ‘All I know’ is what I get in the media. The reported story is now that our 74 y.o. President survives CoVid-19. I believe this could be a designed October surprise. One possible outcome was that he could be deceased or seriously disabled; another is that this is a showman’s stunt. I truly wish him well. Nonetheless, credibility matters.
Tony DeJonghe
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
