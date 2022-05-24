Letter: “Congo families shield endangered gorilla” 5.01.22, pA5

Re: the May 1 article "Congo families shield endangered gorillas."

I read this article about our primate cousins and my blood ran cold. After decades of hunting, poaching and habitat destruction, these beautiful mountains gorillas in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo have become critically endangered: only 3,800-6,800 remain. So the communities surrounding the Grauer gorillas are joining together and working towards making their habitat safe and sustainable.

We humans have been destroying our own habitat for decades. In addition, wars and threats of a nuclear holocaust continue to rage, even after we narrowly escaped global extermination by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Who, the imperative question asks, will surround our planet and work towards saving humankind from itself?

My answer is to keep my eyes on the sky, praying to God and beseeching benevolent beings in UFOs to help us. It’s pretty clear to both that we have no intention of helping ourselves by saving our planet.

Karen Papagapitos

Northwest side

