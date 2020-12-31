Letter: Congrats Donald Trump

Read today Mitch McConnell congratulated Donald Trump for finally signing the Covid/Omnibus Funding bill. Good job Donald! By waiting an extra day, some 14 million needy Americans will loose at least a week of unemployment funding! I can see why Mitch and Donald's standards are so low. After all, Its December 28th and Congress was supposed to fund 2021 government operations prior to Oct 1st! I would thinks our elected officials could do better. Trusting after Jan 20th, that will be the case.
Norman Patten
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.