Letter: Congress can save people, too

In regards to “Danielle Coffey: Call on Congress to save local news” (December 15, 2022), I want to add that a functioning democracy is not just about strong local newspapers, but also about its everyday citizens. Congress wants to extend tax breaks for wealthy corporations and it is unconscionable for Congress to do that while ignoring millions of American families struggling to make ends meet. In 2021, an expanded Child Tax Credit with monthly payments helped cut child poverty by 46 percent. Now those payments have ended and with inflation the way it is, even more Americans are left behind. People are having a hard time affording basic necessities like food, shelter, and childcare so they can go to work. Regardless of their political party, I call on all of our Congress to ensure the health and welfare of all its citizens, not just the wealthiest ones, by passing an expansion of the Child Tax Credit in the current omnibus bill.

Sarah Miller

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Follow these steps to easily submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion to the Arizona Daily Star.
