Letter: CONGRESS does have the power to overturn SCOTUS

First Roe, by a vote of 5/4. Women no longer have control of their bodies. To quote Amy Coney-Barrett, "Abstinence is best" (Poor husband Jesse and seven children-4 girls/3 boys). Next, abortion pills, ALL contraceptives, sanitary napkins and pads, vasectomies, kissing in public, holding hands and Puritan/ Evangelical Christian beliefs as American ideals.

Except for the intelligent, educated people who think of the future, not 1649. "Handmaidens" (pregnant girls and women will be ordered to marry the father) will no longer be able to succeed and advance while manacled down with two or three babies.

What other rights will this Radical Party Supreme Court take away? The right not to be killed in a mass shooting?

In their confirmations, Coney-Barrett stated, "I will follow the law of stare decisis…. I'll follow the law." Kavanaugh, Alito and Gorsuch said the same. Thomas would not commit.

To repair the depression of over 80 percent of Americans, Congress has the power to overturn the Court's decision.

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

