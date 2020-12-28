 Skip to main content
Letter: Congress Gets the Vaccine
Congressional members of both political parties are being vaccinated for Covid-19 and some are outraged that these public servants are deemed “essential”. My bipartisan opinion is that we want them to be able to shed their masks so when see their lips move, we know their lying!

My partisan GOP position is that while I’m disturbed that Republican legislators are cutting to the front of the line, I’m also gleeful to note the embarrassment of Democrats rolling up their sleeves to get the Trump Vaccine.

Jeffrey McConnell

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Tags

