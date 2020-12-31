 Skip to main content
Letter: Congress Gets Vaccine Early
Letter: Congress Gets Vaccine Early

"Congress to get vaccine before essential workers." Can one imagine two less apt words to describe Congress than either " essential" or "workers"?

What a disgrace!

Phil Lyons

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

