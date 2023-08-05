There are far more Democrats in Congress that are in the hard Left than Republicans are in the hard Right. The just published 52nd "Ratings of Congress" from CPAC's(Conservative Political Action Conference) Center for Legislative Accountability found 14 Republican House members and 3 Republican Senators had 100% ratings on the CPAC report card of conservative issues and the Democrats had 76 House members and 38 Senators with zero ratings on the same report card. Plus, there are dozens of House Democrats with 3% ratings. In 1971, the first year of the Ratings, it was 61 Republican House members and 11 Senators with 100%. The Democrats had 39 House members and 23 Senators with zero ratings. So, over the last 52 years, the Republicans in Congress have moved more to the middle and Democrats have moved more to the hard Left.