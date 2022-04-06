Letter: Congress Hurting Good Bills

Congress introduced a good bill last year called the America COMPETES Act, which would help American businesses better compete with China and other emerging countries. But our leaders just couldn't help themselves. The House tacked on all sorts of unpopular legislation and policies in the name of pandering to unions and other special interests. This bill is now facing an uncertain future, and deservedly so. It would make a number of sweeping changes to federal labor law that would hurt local Arizona businesses while doing little to advance the rights of workers. In fact, it would chip away at workers’ right to privacy and remove the secret ballot vote during union elections. These are not popular policies. They would threaten local businesses and undermine our economy. That should be reason enough for Senators Kelly and Sinema to fix it by taking out these union giveaways.