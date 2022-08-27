Letter: Congress is Back

After more than a year of starts and stops by the 117th Congress, I’ve been pleasantly surprised to see our representatives in Congress were able to pass several great bills this summer. In fact, much of what they’ve accomplished will make life better for ordinary people. These include such things as lowering health insurance premiums, making prescription drugs more affordable, making it easier to build semiconductors in America, and incentives to tackle climate change.

Democrats are delivering on their agenda. A lot of the thanks goes to Arizona’s own Mark Kelly, who has been a champion for these bills since day one. These are tough times for a lot of people, but Senator Kelly is doing what he can to ease the economic burden, and he has gotten Congress to go along with him. Please join me in supporting Mark Kelly and ALL the democrats running for office this November. Let’s keep this track record going!