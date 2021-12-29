 Skip to main content
Letter: Congress must act to preserve our democracy
The Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act must be passed before the 2022 elections.

While the Senate fails to do this, our state is being taken over by a party of right-wing extremists who do not and cannot speak for us.

The lack of action to secure our voting rights is handing them the keys to the state, and the country.

The filibuster WILL need to be suspended to do this. The GOP knows that in their current form, they lose if people are allowed to vote and have our votes counted.

Make no mistake - this is the single most important thing Congress must do.

Senator Sinema's hesitancy to protect our voting rights is terrifying. If she has an ounce of decency, she'll get behind this effort now.

Amy Fountain

South Tucson

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

