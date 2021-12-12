 Skip to main content
Letter: Congress Must Build Back Better for AZ Kids
Letter: Congress Must Build Back Better for AZ Kids

While families are counting down to the holidays, many are also watching a clock – the one that is running out for Congress to address hunger and poverty here in Arizona.

Unless Congress acts, families will get their last monthly check this month through the enhanced Child Tax Credit, one of the programs of the Build Back Better Act now under consideration in the Senate.

If Congress doesn’t extend the enhanced Child Tax Credit, 27 million kids nationwide will lose out on this full benefit, including 690,000 in Arizona.

Additionally, this legislation will help end child hunger, making school meals available to millions more kids by expanding a program called the Community Eligibility Provision. And, it would take giant strides in tackling summer hunger by making the Summer EBT program available in all 50 states.

With 1 in 5 kids in Arizona facing hunger today, Senators Sinema and Kelly must pass the Build Back Better Act.

Erica Olmstead, No Kid Hungry Arizona, Angie Rogers, Arizona Food Bank Network

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

