Letter: Congress must lead like Tucson

I see that Tucson is offering 20% cuts in CAP water to avert a near-term crisis at Lake Mead. (May 21 Star)

This is political leadership. While some wait for others to make the tough decisions, Mayor Romero has stepped up, but it’s not enough.

We must tackle the primary cause of our water problem — climate change. The courage shown by Tucson's mayor is also needed from Congress.

National policy to stem the use of fossil fuels is necessary right now. We are hurtling headlong into a major economic crisis for which there will be little we can do if we don’t begin an orderly transition to non-polluting forms of electricity.

Our best hope right now is in the Senate with legislation to incentivize the move to EVs, greater efficiency, and a grid that can handle renewable energy sources. Our Senators must step up and lead like Tucson. Write them and let them know you agree.

Edward Beshore

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

