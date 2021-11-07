 Skip to main content
Letter: Congress needs to act, and soon!
The results are in: off-year elections are favoring Republicans. Progressives are, predictably, blaming the "corporate" Democrats for the losses, and vice versa. The issue, lack of passed legislation from the Biden agenda because of both sides' intransigence. Wake up, Congresspersons! Biden was elected (legitimately and decisively) because he was a middle-of-the road, steady, known commodity. The voters wanted action, tangible action to make their lives better after the chaos and vituperation of the Trump years. If the Democratic Congress can't deliver, their opportunity to do so will disappear, and we'll be even worse off than before. Stop making "perfect" be the enemy of the good, and show us you can accomplish something.

Suzanne Ferguson

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

