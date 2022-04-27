Letter: Congress Needs To Fix The Insurance System

The past couple years have been full of trials and tribulations. My dad is suffering from kidney failure, and, as if that wasn’t enough, my mom was recently diagnosed with breast cancer. I have had to step up to be the main caregiver for both of them.

And unfortunately, my parents aren’t the only ones struggling with this broken system. Millions of insured patients still have thousands of dollars in medical debt. Worse still, nearly half of all insured Americans are don’t have easy access to the prescriptions they need, facing burdens like prior authorization and fail first mechanisms.

As I’ve grappled to get my parents the lifesaving care they need, it’s been clear to me that our insurance system is in desperate need of repair. Instead of placing undue burdens on the scientists and researchers, who create the medications patients rely on, I urge our leaders to focus on improving insurance coverage across the board.

Cristela Acosta

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

