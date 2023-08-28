For the majority of my life, I've been engaged in a battle against sickle cell disease (SCD). While managing SCD is feasible through medication or, in severe instances, a full bone marrow or stem cell transplant, I must remain exceedingly cautious to evade any illnesses that could further endanger my health.

My concern lies in securing proper medication to regulate my SCD and potentially necessary new treatments for complications. Disappointingly, some members of Congress are pushing for increased price controls on prescription drugs. Similar policies were included in the Inflation Reduction Act last year, and studies have indicated that such controls might hinder access to medications and impede the development of novel treatments.

It's perplexing that elected leaders would heighten these risks with more of such policies. If Congress genuinely aims to aid those reliant on treatments, improve access to care, and not imperil drug advancement, their focus should be on regulating the practices of pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs).

Cyril Matswetu

South Tucson