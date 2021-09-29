 Skip to main content
Letter: Congress Needs to Leave Medicare Alone
I’ve been living my entire life with an autoimmune disease that’s forced me to live more cautiously, especially right now that we are going through an uptick in COVID Delta Variant cases. Because of my preexisting condition, when I caught covid last year, I was faced with difficult decisions like being intubated under anesthesia to help with my breathing.

I’ve learned to live with my autoimmune disease and I survived Covid-19.

Knowing the comfort that access to these life saving medications have brought me, I feel obligated to speak out against Congress’ obsession with repealing a key provision in the Medicare Part D program that protects access to medicines and coverage for our most vulnerable. By allowing the government to try to pinch pennies, we are sacrificing access to the medicines we need the most, for the vulnerable in our community.

I urge our lawmakers in D.C. stand for Arizonans and stop this attack on our access to life saving medicines.

Cecilia Duran

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

