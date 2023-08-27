I’ve caught COVID-19 seven times since the height of the pandemic and every time I’ve caught it, my symptoms have gotten progressively worse. I’m very worried about the lasting impact the disease will have on my body and health, which is why I still mask up to this day.

Unfortunately, price-setting policies not only have a negative impact on the availability of certain medications on the market today, but also can threaten access to the resources scientists need to keep innovating and developing new, life-saving drugs, and hopefully cures. Lawmakers could start by working to reform negative impact Pharmacy Benefit managers, PBMs, have on prescription drug access and affordability.

The Delinking Revenue from Unfair Gouging (DRUG) Act would help reform PBMs and benefit patients while still protecting medical innovation. Congress should pass this bill immediately—and Arizona’s legislators should help lead the charge.

Anna Ortiz

Foothills