Letter: Congress Needs to Protect Patients Like My Daughter

I believe it’s Congress's responsibility to ensure the U.S. healthcare system is as strong and accessible for our patients as possible. My daughter Sophia was born with extreme eczema, an itchy skin condition that causes rashes, dry patches, and even blistering. While eczema has no cure, we are fortunate that Sophia has access to treatments that manage her discomfort to help her live a relatively carefree life as children should.

Without the proper policies and support, we would have access to far fewer treatment and medication options—and that is unacceptable. There are other ways to ensure access to the right care while also helping alleviate costs, like Pharmacy Benefit Manager (PBM) reforms. These healthcare middlemen pocket savings that are supposed to be applied when picking up prescriptions at the pharmacy counter.

I hope Congress will protect our ability to continue finding the next best medical innovation.

Sincerely,

Miguel Herrera

