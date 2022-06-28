 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Congress Needs to Stay Focused

The serious problems facing our country are being felt acutely here in the Southwest. Sure, prices are going up everywhere, but few are seeing higher spikes than Tucson. And while the draft Roe opinion should concern everyone, it is particularly terrifying for women in Arizona.

These problems are only going to get worse if Republicans take back control of Congress in November. And while it appears the GOP doesn’t have any desire to deliver serious solutions to these issues, they would love nothing more than to see Democrats spend these few remaining months getting bogged down in less important issues like the anti-tech bills that are being pushed by billionaires like Oracle boss Larry Ellison, who joined the scheme to delegitimize the 2020 election. Let’s hope that Democrats can sidestep the GOP antics and restore some sanity.

Seth Chalmers

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

