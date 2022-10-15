Letter: Congress needs to support medical innovation

My husband suffers from diabetes, and I am his primary caregiver at home. As anyone who has diabetes or knows someone with diabetes will tell you, caring for someone with this condition is a commitment. They need to make healthy eating decisions, exercise and take prescribed medications daily.

While there is no cure for diabetes, we feel lucky that there are at least medical treatments that reduce serious and life-threatening complications when paired with a healthier lifestyle. It’s not the perfect solution, but it’s one that allows our family some peace of mind.

As a family that depends on our pharmaceutical industry, we hope that Congress will continue to support medical innovation and discovery. That is why it was frustrating to see them instead pass Medicare negotiation policies that could hurt research efforts for patients like my husband in the long run.

Carmen Barbosa

East side