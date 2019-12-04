Now that we have heard from a myriad of witnesses in the House of Representative's Democrat lead "impeachment hearings" of President Trump, we pretty much know the following: Pres. Trump wanted the new Ukrainian President to "announce" investigations into any interference his country had in our 2016 election, Burisma Gas company and the Bidens. In return, they would get allotted military aid and a meeting with Trump. However, there was no announcement of the investigations by Ukraine that Trump wanted, they got their aid that was delayed by a couple months, and the President of Ukraine got a meeting with Trump in the White House. Inappropriate conduct by Trump, BUT not rising to actions requiring impeachment. What Congress should do is "censure" Trump, disapproving of what he did and let voters decide in 2020. I think that a "censure" vote in the House and Senate would garnish bi-partisan support. But, Democrats have always planned to impeach Trump, i.e., "Russia collusion", and when that fizzled, they jumped on this!
Ric Hanson
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.