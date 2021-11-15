Letter: Congress Should Censure Rep. Paul Gosar

Rep. Paul Gosar deserves to be formally censured by Congress for posting a photoshopped anime video on his social media accounts depicting him killing his colleague Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and attacking President Joe Biden. This vicious and vulgar message depicting violence against a woman in public office appears to be intended to incite actual violence. We have seen such violence perpetrated in real life against Rep. Gabrielle Giffords and against other members of Congress on January 6th. Rep. Gosar’s own siblings have censured him within their family for his overt expressions of racism and misogyny. If they can do the right thing, so can Congress.
Amelia Cramer
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.