Letter: Congress shouldn't act like Covid is gone

The CDC is reporting that nearly one in five Americans are still showing signs of “long COVID,” and I am part of that statistic.

Even having been vaccinated, I have contracted COVID, not once - but four times, and I have not been able to regain my sense of taste or smell.

For patients like me, there are still a lot of unknowns, and I am dependent on any new treatments uncovered from the pharmaceutical industry.

Given the heavy focus from our federal government on finding vaccinations when this virus first broke out, I thought that this same mindset would continue as more patients like me continued to show lingering symptoms.

I was upset to see instead that Congress put treatment research on the backburner by passing price setting policies in the Inflation Reduction Act. While the pandemic and its impact might be over for them, it is not for everyone.

Carly Verdarame

Oro Valley