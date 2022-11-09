 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Congress shouldn't act like Covid is gone

  • Comments

The CDC is reporting that nearly one in five Americans are still showing signs of “long COVID,” and I am part of that statistic.

Even having been vaccinated, I have contracted COVID, not once - but four times, and I have not been able to regain my sense of taste or smell.

For patients like me, there are still a lot of unknowns, and I am dependent on any new treatments uncovered from the pharmaceutical industry.

Given the heavy focus from our federal government on finding vaccinations when this virus first broke out, I thought that this same mindset would continue as more patients like me continued to show lingering symptoms.

I was upset to see instead that Congress put treatment research on the backburner by passing price setting policies in the Inflation Reduction Act. While the pandemic and its impact might be over for them, it is not for everyone.

People are also reading…

Carly Verdarame

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Follow these steps to easily submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion to the Arizona Daily Star.
View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Arizona Justices

As you fill out your early mail-in ballots, remember the importance of Arizona justices. One can see how SCOTUS and Trump's judge Aileen Canno…

Letter: "Proof" of Election Fraud

In my discussion with a Republican voter last week, he cited the mockumentary "2,000 Mules" as proof of election fraud. The "evidence" in the …

Letter: CFSD Propositions

The Catalina Foothills School District community has a long history of supporting bonds to build and maintain our schools and small but vital …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News