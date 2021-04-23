 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Congress Stop The Mass Murders
View Comments

Letter: Congress Stop The Mass Murders

  • Comments

US Senators and Congress People, work on a new Bill for Gun Control, Mental Health. The last three Weeks we have lost 20 people Murdered!! Our Senators and Congress People controlled by Big Business do nothing, back home we continue to lose people by Murderous Men!!! The other day Jim Jordan claimed our medical experts were denying people's First Amendment Rights, Right to Assemble, Voice your opinion! I guess he forgot January 6 when trump thugs tried to overthrow our Government and killed Capital Police and Jordan encouraged the revolt against our Government!! Our Elected official's aren't Representing US!!

David E Leon

Vail

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor April 22
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor April 22

  • Updated

LETTERS: Our letter writers have a few thoughts about a recent Instagram post by Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, and none of them seem to be feeling her style anymore. Read those letters and more in our latest edition of Letters!

Letters to the Editor April 21
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor April 21

  • Updated

LETTERS: One letter writer insists that new Pima County Attorney Laura Conover doesn't have the stomach it takes to prosecute hardened criminals. See if you agree with that take and others in our latest Letters to the Editor!

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News