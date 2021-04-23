Letter: Congress Stop The Mass Murders

US Senators and Congress People, work on a new Bill for Gun Control, Mental Health. The last three Weeks we have lost 20 people Murdered!! Our Senators and Congress People controlled by Big Business do nothing, back home we continue to lose people by Murderous Men!!! The other day Jim Jordan claimed our medical experts were denying people's First Amendment Rights, Right to Assemble, Voice your opinion! I guess he forgot January 6 when trump thugs tried to overthrow our Government and killed Capital Police and Jordan encouraged the revolt against our Government!! Our Elected official's aren't Representing US!!
David E Leon
Vail
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.