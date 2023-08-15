AN OPEN LETTER TO OUR ELECTED OFFICIALS AND THE PEOPLE

As our elected officials, you are tasked with making laws that are for all the people of the country. All either party does is blame the other on almost every matter concerning the well being of the people and the country. States passing laws that are restrictive to voting rights, abortion, common decency. Immigration laws not r fixed in the last 25 years..

SCOTUS elected judges that lied at their confirmation hearing are not impeached. Laws standing for over 50 years changed, even with 60 to 70 percent of the country wanting them to remain.. Judges accept gifts and not report receiving them. No ethics requirements for the highest court in the land. Congress refuses to compromise and pass guide lines.

We can change things back the way our country was meant to act. Remember our country was formed to be, “BY The People For The People”. Time we changed it back

Hal Brown

East side