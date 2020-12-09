 Skip to main content
Letter: Congress
AMERICANS IT IS TIME TO UNITE

No matter which party you are a member, we the people must make some changes to our government. Congress no longer does what is good for the people. They are only interested in doing what is good for their party. First, we must change the rule that allows one person to block a bill approved by the House from coming to the floor of the Senate for discussion or a vote. A bill for help to the people of our country during this crisis, sitting on the Majority Leaders desk since May lends credence to this. Second, it’s time for elimination of the Electoral College. We need one person one vote to determine the winner of our elections.

Hal Brown

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

