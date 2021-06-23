 Skip to main content
Letter: Congress
TIME TO ACT

Our elected officials in the House

and Senate have become totally

dysfunctional. There was a time

where they worked together to solve

their differences on a proposed law.

Now they attach things to a proposed bill

that have nothing at all to do with it.

All they do is block one another,

be they Republican or Democrat alike.

It is high time for the American people,

no matter which party they belong,

to let these officials know that we will

no longer stand for this adversary and

uncompromising behavior.

Hal Brown

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

