Letter: Congress

TIME TO ACT
Our elected officials in the House
and Senate have become totally
dysfunctional. There was a time
where they worked together to solve
their differences on a proposed law.
Now they attach things to a proposed bill
that have nothing at all to do with it.
All they do is block one another,
be they Republican or Democrat alike.
It is high time for the American people,
no matter which party they belong,
to let these officials know that we will
no longer stand for this adversary and
uncompromising behavior.
Hal Brown
East side
