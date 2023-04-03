In the Book of Mark, it says; “For what shall it profit a man, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul? Or what shall a man give in exchange for his soul?” Kevin McCarthy gave up his soul to Donald Trump and the extremist in his party. So, it was no surprise when he granted Tucker Carlson exclusive access to thousands of hours of raw surveillance footage from the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. Or, that he does not condemn the former president who on his Truth Social platform warned of “potential death & destruction” if he is eventually charged with a crime. Further, he opposed the certification of the last presidential election and continues to appoint individuals to leadership positions who support the “big lie” that threatens the very foundation of our democracy. Nothing that Speaker McCarthy does should be a surprise.