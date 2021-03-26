 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: congress
View Comments

Letter: congress

  • Comments

TIME TO ACT

Our elected officials in the House

and Senate have become totally

dysfunctional. There was a time

where they worked together to solve

their differences on a proposed law.

Now all they do is block one another,

be they Republican or Democrat alike.

It is high time for the American people,

no matter which party they belong,

to let these officials know that we will

no longer stand for this adversary and

uncompromising behavior.

Hal Brown

Retired Realtor

East Side

Hal Brown

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor March 20
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor March 20

LETTERS: Has Mitch McConnell pulled a fast one of Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema? Does the Grand Canyon need more federal protection? Our letter writers take on these questions and more in this edition of Letters to the Editor.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News