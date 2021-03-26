Letter: congress

TIME TO ACT
Our elected officials in the House
and Senate have become totally
dysfunctional. There was a time
where they worked together to solve
their differences on a proposed law.
Now all they do is block one another,
be they Republican or Democrat alike.
It is high time for the American people,
no matter which party they belong,
to let these officials know that we will
no longer stand for this adversary and
uncompromising behavior.
Hal Brown
Retired Realtor
East Side
Hal Brown
Northeast side
