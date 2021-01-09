Letter: Congressional certification of Biden's election

After the vote to accept Mr. Biden as President Elect, it should be very clear to Arizona voters that Congressmen Biggs, Gosar, Lesko and Schweikert voted to disenfranchise Arizona voters.
This effort to cancel the votes of thousands of people in the state of Arizona just because the results were not what they wanted, and the continuing effort of Kelly Ward to erase any election that didn't go her way should tell Arizona voters all they need to know for the next primary election and party governance election.
Winifred Williams
Northwest side
