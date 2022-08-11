Letter: Congressional Committee on Oversight and Reform Memo

On July 27, 2022, the Committee on Oversight and Reform’s investigation into Gun industry practices and profits revealed the following. “The gun manufacturers, Bushmaster, Daniel Defense, Sturm, Ruger Et al. have all made and sold AR-15- style weapons that have been used in mass shootings. Bushmaster made the assault weapon used at Sandy Hook Elementary and the Buffalo Supermarket. The Committee documented that gun companies collected more than $1 billion over the last decade from selling military-style assault weapons to civilians, even as gun violence increased across the United States,” (Memo). Additionaly, Gun manufacturers do not track or monitor deaths or injuries that result from the use of their weapons. Targeting sales to young men, once the gun is out the door it is not “their problem.” The management of these companies call these mass shooters murderers, but that is after they have profited millions from their sales to these immature and irresponsible young men. Acting like Pontious Pilot, washing their hands with the blood of children.