Letter: Congressional Corruption

While I am a registered Democrat, the letter below makes no claim as to which party is the more corrupt. That dismissal of the thoughts on that basis is missing the point. Before Trump made it acceptable for members of Congress to brag about corruption, recent relevations of Congressional pay-offs and who knows what else flew under the radar. As constituents watched the greatest wealth redistribution happen, why is it now ok to flaunt their corruption? We are those very members of Congress so confident they won't suffer at the hands of the voters? I can't help but think they know something we don't. With various failures to disenfranchise and gerrymandering to favor one party over the other, why do we see so little concern about their re-election? Only now that a war with Iran (and Iraq?) and the specter of body bags arriving in our country is growing more likely, we see some Congress members voice objection, albeit very quietly. I genuinely fear for our election integrity.
Paul Weeks
East side
