Letter: Congressional Cowardice

The accolades being heaped on Senator Sinema in this forum and in television propaganda for her supposed “courage” at defending the antiquated filibuster are quite misplaced. In fact, hers are acts of political cowardice. First, it might be helpful to point out that the constitution does not require 60 votes to pass legislation. That number was established in a “rule” to end debate. And because lazy and/or frightened senators decided to remove the requirement for actual debate, cowards can now can just indicate intent to filibuster with an email, without worrying about having to defend their views to anyone.
Now, sluggard freeloaders in the Senate can sit back like lazy leopards, avoid doing anything meaningful, tweet out attacks on their opponents, claim “bipartisanship” and rake in corporate donations. Sweet deal.
Senator Sinema, change the filibuster rules, make your colleagues show their spots. Or are you showing yours?
Rick Scifres
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.