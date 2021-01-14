Letter: Congressional Insurrectionists

There is much debate over whether senators and representatives, all Republicans, who voted to reject the election results, even after the violent insurrection on January 6, should be expelled, censured, or simply defeated in their next elections.
In Arizona, we are most concerned with Andy Biggs, Paul Gosar, Debbie Lesko, and David Schweikert. We are also concerned with state GOP chairwoman Kelli Ward and District 11 state representative Mark Finchem, who played major roles in spreading the lie that is the foundation of the insurrection.
The first requirement must be that they make the public statement, "The election was not rigged or stolen. The vote count was legitimate. Joe Biden won the election."
If they are not willing to make that public statement, they will be continuing to spread the lie that is fomenting violent insurrection, and they should expect no kindnesses from Americans who are devoted to democracy.
Brooks Keenan
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.