Letter: Congressional Minority Rules
Right now the obstruction in Congress, is making Biden and his agendas look bad by blocking every piece of legislation for long overdue public services. The opposing party then hopes that voters will vote them back into power next election cycle.

The first thing out of Muffle-Lip Mitch will be “well, you people wanted the filibuster removed.” After this, pro life, anti gay, anti union, pro corporate, pro gun legislation will be passed, along with a 24/7 installation of unqualified conservative judges.

We won’t get our universal healthcare, but we will get lots of unwanted children, poorer working conditions, and strict immigration laws. You will be told what you can and can’t teach or learn. Women’s health centers will close. You can expect corporate congressional corruption to be worse than any term limits would help.

On the bright side, in Feb 2024 Raytheon will lobby to make AR15 ammunition with nuclear warheads available to the public.Raytheon simply drafts a bill, then Congress passes it!

Larry Robinson

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

