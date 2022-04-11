 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Congressional Support for Ukraine Needed

I would like to know if our Arizona congressional delegation supports or opposes a joint resolution authorizing the President to deploy our military to the Ukraine. Passing such a resolution would be a powerful message of support for Ukraine. It would give the President the ability to act outside of NATO constraints. It would allow us to defend convoys of military and humanitarian aid. We could establish protected bases where Ukrainians could maintain and fuel the MIGs Poland would like to provide. We could create protected sanctuary regions for refugees, beginning in the west including Lviv. Putin would complain and make threats, but it is time for politicians on both sides of the aisle to demonstrate the courage of our convictions. Thank God Joe Biden is President. He has been able to repair our much damaged alliances. With the overwhelming support of our Congress, he can more effectively help the Ukranian people. They have more than earned that help.

Mark Sykes

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

