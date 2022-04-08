 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Congressional Votes

  • Comments

Insulin costs less than $10 per vial to produce, yet some diabetics have to pay up to $1000 for it. Voting for limiting the cost to insured diabetics to $35 received 193 nay votes in the House of Representatives. Surprisingly, even stating support for NATO attracted 63 nay votes from the House. Amazingly, even a measure to preserve evidence of Russian atrocities in Ukraine, sponsored by a Republican, received four nay votes.

All of those nay votes came from Republicans, and in every case two of them were from Arizona Republicans. I used to vote for some Republicans, some Democrats. I can't anymore.

Tim Gove

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

