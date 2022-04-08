Letter: Congressional Votes

Insulin costs less than $10 per vial to produce, yet some diabetics have to pay up to $1000 for it. Voting for limiting the cost to insured diabetics to $35 received 193 nay votes in the House of Representatives. Surprisingly, even stating support for NATO attracted 63 nay votes from the House. Amazingly, even a measure to preserve evidence of Russian atrocities in Ukraine, sponsored by a Republican, received four nay votes.