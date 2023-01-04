 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Congressman-Elect Santos, Effective Politician

  • Comments

I don't understand why there appears to be outrage over the fact that George Santos lied and cheated in his successful run for the House of Representatives from his district in New York State. He campaigned to work in an environment where those personal qualities are displayed routinely by successful politicians. He has the attributes to be highly effective in Congress and potentially may emerge as a presidential candidate in 2024.

George Kalman

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Follow these steps to easily submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion to the Arizona Daily Star.
View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Get a job Kari

Letter: Get a job Kari

Kari’s Lake has dried up. She goes down in Arizona history as a sniveling election-denier whiner. I have three words for Kari: Get a job!

Letter: Water Crisis in Arizona

Letter: Water Crisis in Arizona

One of the major challenges to our State and Federal politicians is how to preserve and equitably distribute our diminishing supply of water.

Letter: Guns Confiscated

Letter: Guns Confiscated

It makes sense to use guns confiscated by law enforcement not by auctioning them off to be sold and put back on the street but using them at t…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News