Letter: Congressman-Elect Santos, Effective Politician

I don't understand why there appears to be outrage over the fact that George Santos lied and cheated in his successful run for the House of Representatives from his district in New York State. He campaigned to work in an environment where those personal qualities are displayed routinely by successful politicians. He has the attributes to be highly effective in Congress and potentially may emerge as a presidential candidate in 2024.
George Kalman
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.