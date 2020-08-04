Letter: Congressman Grijalva Needs a Priority Check

“If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again,” is exactly the wrong approach regarding Congressman Raul Grijalva’s obsession with passing the CECIL Act. Every year, the Congressman tries to pass this bill that would ban the importation of legally hunted wildlife from Africa. Every year it fails because it attacks America’s hunting heritage and is wholeheartedly opposed by African wildlife professionals whose scientifically backed conservation plans would be kneecapped by the proposal.
Instead of attacking a crucial component of Africa’s conservation strategy, Congressman Grijalva should focus his efforts on legislation that addresses the immediate needs of Arizonans, especially as our state continues to suffer from the health and economic damage inflicted by COVID-19.
As Congressman Tom McClintock (CA) noted during a House Natural Resources Committee hearing on this very bill, “no one has more incentive to conserve the habitats and populations of these animals than the people and governments” of Africa.
W. Laird Hamberlin is the CEO of Safari Club International.
