 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Connecting Dots On Climate Change
View Comments

Letter: Connecting Dots On Climate Change

  • Comments

The article disparages Republicans on their rejection of climate change science. Although, I believe the science of climate change is real, I suggest belief is not necessary for change. Adapting to a renewable clean energy system has many advantages, but I need just list two.

- Wind and Solar are cheaper than fossil fuels. This would be even truer if the government stopped subsidizing fossil fuels.

- Clean energy is better for our health. It is estimated that carbon emission pollution causes 90,000 pre-mature deaths, 70,000 hospitalizations, and 6 million adult days of work lost annually in the U.S. This adds up to $700 billion that could be put into our economy.

If Congress enacts good carbon pricing legislation, the U.S. would benefit economically, health-wise, and millions of new jobs would be created. I urge readers to look at the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act.

Belief in climate change is not a necessity to understand we can move forward to do better for society.

Jonathan Light

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Masks

Pima County's mask mandate is being ignored by selfish shoppers and not enforced by stores. On May 10 I saw people in Fry’s and Safeway not we…

Local-issues

Letter: Rosemont Mine

It is alarming to hear that the Canadian mining company Hudbay Minerals, formerly Rosemont, is now interested in mining on the west side of th…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News