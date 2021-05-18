Letter: Connecting Dots On Climate Change

The article disparages Republicans on their rejection of climate change science. Although, I believe the science of climate change is real, I suggest belief is not necessary for change. Adapting to a renewable clean energy system has many advantages, but I need just list two.
- Wind and Solar are cheaper than fossil fuels. This would be even truer if the government stopped subsidizing fossil fuels.
- Clean energy is better for our health. It is estimated that carbon emission pollution causes 90,000 pre-mature deaths, 70,000 hospitalizations, and 6 million adult days of work lost annually in the U.S. This adds up to $700 billion that could be put into our economy.
If Congress enacts good carbon pricing legislation, the U.S. would benefit economically, health-wise, and millions of new jobs would be created. I urge readers to look at the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act.
Belief in climate change is not a necessity to understand we can move forward to do better for society.
Jonathan Light
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.