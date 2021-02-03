Letter: Connecting the Dots on Immigration

Re: the Feb. 1 article "Dispelling myths about undocumented immigrants.'
Start with Rick Brusca and Oma Vidal's fine piece on "Dispelling myths about undocumented immigrants". Then look below on the same page at the warning for the press. Brusca and Vidal give facts some of us wouldn't welcome, how migrants enrich the American dream. Mr. Stirewalt says the press must stop feeding the "unhealthy craving" of readers and viewers and give facts that may change attitudes and maybe deter future mobs out to "sack the Capitol."
Ford burkhart
Midtown
