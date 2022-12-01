 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Connection could make the difference

Problem #1: Troubled young men who feel ignored by society and have few or no friends. Their feelings of neglect can build to where they lash out and murder random innocents (or those they feel have "harmed" them) with mass-murder weapons like AR-15 rifles.

Problem #2: Long standing service groups like the Kiwanis, Lions, Rotary, and Elks are seeing a drastic fall in numbers as members die off. Recruitment is a challenge, as young men fail to recognize the benefits of joining such groups.

Am I the only one who thinks if we put these two groups together we could solve two serious problems in our nation? Allow recruitment in high schools. The older men could mentor these young men, offer friendship, and leadership opportunities. The young men would have a place they "belong" and keep these worthy organizations alive.

Who knows? We might just see fewer mass shootings.

Karen Micallef

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Follow these steps to easily submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion to the Arizona Daily Star.
