Letter: Consequences for behavior

So when will justice finally deal real consequences for bad behavior? I keep hearing legal eagles saying you must prove intent. So smashing windows in the capital building, hitting police with flag poles and then illegally entering that building doesn't show intent to do illegal things?

A former employee taking boxes of valuable information after losing the job, and hiding them in a new residence, isn't enough to charge said crook with theft? The govt has charged lesser people with taking information and putting it on the internet with treasonous acts. Yet now we must put up with idiots shooting at govt employees. Great.

Men paying underage girls doesn't constitute a crime of them having sex with minors. Certainly that is obvious intent.

When after 7 years, long years of enduring this corrupt behavior, will we see consequences. Must the country continue putting up with slime? Oh right, take the Fifth to hide illegalities.

Carl Olson

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

